OPEC Expects Oil Demand From China to Increase by 600,000 BPD in 2023 - Secretary General

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects China's oil demand to increase by 600,000 barrels a day this year, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said in a panel discussion during the CERAWeek annual energy conference.

"We're quite optimistic, cautiously optimistic on China," Ghais said on Tuesday. "We figured China alone will account for about... 600,000 barrels a day on demand improvement."