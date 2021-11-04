OPEC+ expects the oil demand to grow by 5-6 million barrels per day in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

"Today we see a recovery in the market situation, this year we expect an approximately 5-6 million barrels per day increase in demand," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.