OPEC+ Expects Oil Demand To Grow By 5-6 Mln BpD In 2021 - Russia's Novak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) OPEC+ expects the oil demand to grow by 5-6 million barrels per day in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Today we see a recovery in the market situation, this year we expect an approximately 5-6 million barrels per day increase in demand," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

