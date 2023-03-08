OPEC Expects Oil Demand to Increase by 2.3Mln Barrels Per Day in 2023 - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expects oil demand to increase by 2.3 million barrels per day this year and mostly driven by an increase in demand from Asia, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said in a panel discussion during the CERAWeek annual energy conference.

"Our latest forecasts show that demand will increase by 2.3 million barrels a day, year-on-year," Ghais said on Tuesday. "Most of that 2.3 million actually is in non-OECD (Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development) Asia, India, China. So there's phenomenal demand growth in Asia."