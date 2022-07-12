UrduPoint.com

OPEC Expects Oil Production In Russia To Decrease By 0.2 Mln BpD In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) OPEC still expects the oil and condensate production in Russia to decrease by 0.2 million barrels per day in 2022, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Russian liquids output in 2022 is forecast to decrease by 0.

2 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.6 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month's assessment. For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to decrease by 0.2 mb/d to average 10.4 mb/d. It should be noted that the Russian oil forecast is subject to high uncertainty," the report read.

