OPEC Expects US Oil Production For 2020 To Decline By 0.19Mln Bpd To 12Mln Bpd

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:11 PM

OPEC Expects US Oil Production for 2020 to Decline by 0.19Mln Bpd to 12Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The oil production in the United States is forecast to drop by 0.19 million barrels per day in 2020 and will average some 12 million barrels daily, the OPEC said in a monthly report on Thursday.

"US crude oil production in 2020 was revised down by 0.85 mb/d and is now forecast to average 12.03 mb/d, representing y-o-y decline of 0.19 mb/d," the report read.

In general the non-OPEC oil production, including the US figures, is expected to decline by 1.5 million bpd, which a downward revision of 3.

26 million barrels daily from the previous projection by the cartel. Thus, the non-OPEC oil production in 2020 is forecast to average 63.4 million barrels per day, according to the report.

"This was mainly due to downward revisions in the production forecasts of the US, Canada, Brazil and all 10 non-OPEC participants in the DoC, following the decisions of the 9th and 10th Extraordinary OPEC-non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings relating to voluntary production adjustments for 2020," the OPEC explained.

