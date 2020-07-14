OPEC Expects US Oil Production to Experience 'Minor Growth' in 2021 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) US oil production next year will see only slight growth amounting to 0.24 million barrels daily, while the investment in exploration and production of shale oil in the United States would decrease by $37 billion compared with peak levels of 2014, OPEC said on Tuesday.

"US production in 2021 will see only a minor growth of 0.

24 mb/d, compared to the growth of 2.3 mb/d seen in 2018 and the 1.7 mb/d seen in 2019. US tight crude is expected to grow by 0.24 mb/d, mainly from the Permian Basin, offset by declines in onshore conventional crude," the report read.

The investment in exploration and production of US shale oil in 2021 is forecast to stand at $63 billion, "down by $100 bn from the peak levels seen in 2014," the OPEC added.