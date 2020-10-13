UrduPoint.com
Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

OPEC Expects World Oil Demand to Fall by 9.5Mbd in 2020, Show Growth of 6.5Mbd in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) OPEC on Tuesday said that it expected the global oil demand in 2020 to fall by 9.5 million barrels a day (mbd), relatively unchanged from last month's assumption, but the cartel has revised down the forecast for demand growth in 2021 to 6.5 mbd.

"World oil demand is expected to fall by 9.5 mb/d y-o-y in 2020, relatively unchanged compared to last month's [report] and despite revisions within the regions. The world is projected to consume 90.3 mb/d in the current year," the report read.

Even though in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) the demand will fall further in 2020, it will be offset by the non-OECD states, where the demand will be higher than initially expected, OPEC noted.

"In 2021, the world oil demand forecast was adjusted lower by 0.08 mb/d compared to last month's report. This downward adjustment is due to the slower economic growth projected for both the OECD and non-OECD. Nevertheless. the forecast for oil demand growth stands at around a solid 6.5 mb/d, with global total demand estimated to reach 96.8 mb/d. While the demand forecasts expects growth of 4.6% in global economic activity, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact remain a considerable concern," the cartel concluded.

