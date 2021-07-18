OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts Until End of 2022 - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other exporters that make up OPEC+ decided to extend the deal on oil output cuts until December 31, 2022, the OPEC said Sunday.

At a virtual meeting on Sunday, OPEC+ countries decided to "Extend the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (April 2020) until the 31st of December 2022," the OPEC said in a statement.

OPEC+ countries will raise overall output by 400,000 barrels per day monthly starting in August, "until phasing out the 5.8 mb/d production adjustment."

The baselines, which are used to calculate the output reduction, will be readjusted effective May 1, 2022.

The participants in a Sunday meeting "welcomed the positive performance" of all parties to the deal, as their overall compliance with the cuts, including Mexico, stood at 113%.

The next OPEC+ meeting of the ministers will be held on September 1.