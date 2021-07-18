UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts Until End Of 2022 - OPEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

OPEC+ Extends Oil Output Cuts Until End of 2022 - OPEC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other exporters that make up OPEC+ decided to extend the deal on oil output cuts until December 31, 2022, the OPEC said Sunday.

At a virtual meeting on Sunday, OPEC+ countries decided to "Extend the decision of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (April 2020) until the 31st of December 2022," the OPEC said in a statement.

OPEC+ countries will raise overall output by 400,000 barrels per day monthly starting in August, "until phasing out the 5.8 mb/d production adjustment."

The baselines, which are used to calculate the output reduction, will be readjusted effective May 1, 2022.

The participants in a Sunday meeting "welcomed the positive performance" of all parties to the deal, as their overall compliance with the cuts, including Mexico, stood at 113%.

The next OPEC+ meeting of the ministers will be held on September 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Mexico April May August September December Sunday 2020 All

Recent Stories

Gujranwala seeks Pak Army’s help for COVID-19 SO ..

31 minutes ago

Former Sindh governor, CM Mumtaz Bhutto passes awa ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Economy inspections monitor livestock, salon ..

42 minutes ago

EHS launches Risk Management and Patient Safety sm ..

57 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler pardons 44 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 1,504 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.