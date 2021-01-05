OPEC+ Fails to Agree on February Oil Output Deal, Talks to Resume on Tuesday - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The OPEC+ participants on Monday failed to reach a consensus on the level of oil production in February, and decided to continue the meeting on Tuesday, several sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"There is still no consensus, it was decided to continue the meeting tomorrow," one of the sources said.

According to another source, the talks are scheduled to resume at 5.30 p. m. Moscow time (14:30 GMT).

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zangeneh said earlier in the day that OPEC+ was discussing two options, to increase oil production in February by 500,000 barrels per day or to maintain the January parameters.