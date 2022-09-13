OPEC Fails to Ensure Oil Output Growth Under OPEC+ Deal in August, Produced 1.4Bpd Less

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) OPEC has failed to ensure oil output growth necessary under the OPEC+ deal, producing 1.4 million barrels per day less to fully exit from the agreement, according to the organization's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"In August, OPEC-13 crude oil production increased by 618 tb/d m-o-m to average 29.65 mb/d, according to available secondary sources," the report read.

According to the latest data, OPEC decreased production by 1.4 million barrels per day, while it was supposed to completely exit the remaining cuts from the cuts announced in May 2020.