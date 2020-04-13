MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have taken the October 2018 level of production as a reference point for the output cuts under the new deal, including for Mexico's quota, sources in an OPEC+ delegation told Sputnik.

The OPEC+ producers had an extraordinary online meeting to finalize the new deal earlier in the day. The initial deal negotiated by the group this past week to cut production by 10 million barrels per day was rejected by Mexico ” the country said it would only cut the output by 100,000 barrels per day at most atop the March 2020 level.

"No, there are no changes to the baseline. Everything remains as agreed on Thursday," the source said when asked whether any changes had been introduced to the baseline of output reduction volume.

Another source said that the October 2018 output level will also be kept as a reference point for Mexico under the new deal.