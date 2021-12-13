OPEC Forecast for Oil, Condensate Production in Russia Up to 10,79Mlb Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The OPEC has increased its forecast for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021 to 10,79 million barrels per day, according to the organization's report published on Monday.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.

20 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.79 mb/d, revised up by 0.1 mb/d m-o-m. For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 0.98 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d, with 3Q22 and 4Q22 both expected to reach 11.88 mb/d, unchanged from the previous assessment," the report read.