OPEC Forecast for Oil, Condensate Production in Russia for 2021 Up to 10,8Mlb Bpd - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The OPEC has slightly increased its forecast for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021 to 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) The OPEC has slightly increased its forecast for oil and condensate production in Russia for 2021 to 10,8 million barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Tuesday.

"Annual liquids production (in Russia) in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.21 mb/d y-o-y (year-on-year) to average 10.80 mb/d, revised up marginally m-o-m(month-on-month). For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 0.98 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d, with 3Q22 and 4Q22 both expected to reach 11.88 mb/d, unchanged from the previous assessment," the report read.