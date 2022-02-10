UrduPoint.com

OPEC Forecasts US Crude Oil Production to Grow to 11.79Mln BpD in 2022 - Report

OPEC forecasts the United States crude oil production will grow by 0.67 million barrels per day year-on-year and reach 11.79 million barrels per day in 2022, according to its report published on Thursday

"Given the current pace of drilling and well completion in oil fields, production of crude oil is forecast to grow by 0.67 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.79 mb/d in 2022. This forecast assumes ongoing capital discipline, inflation rates, completion crews and labour shortages," OPEC said.

