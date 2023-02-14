UrduPoint.com

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal By 173% In January - Report

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2023 | 06:57 PM

OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 173% in January - Report

OPEC oil production in January decreased by 49,000 barrels per day compared to December, to 28.88 million barrels per day, thus the countries of the organization fulfilled the oil agreement by 173%, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) OPEC oil production in January decreased by 49,000 barrels per day compared to December, to 28.88 million barrels per day, thus the countries of the organization fulfilled the oil agreement by 173%, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.88 mb/d in January 2023, lower by 49 tb/d m-o-m.

Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria, Angola and Kuwait, while production in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and IR Iran declined," the report said.

Ten out of thirteen OPEC countries have obligations to limit production under the OPEC+ deal, and were supposed to reduce oil production by 1.273 million barrels per day from the level of August, however the total production reduction in January was 2.204 million barrels, which means the oil output cut deal was fulfilled only by 173%.

