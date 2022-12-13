OPEC Fulfilled Oil Deal by 174% in November - Report

OPEC oil production in November decreased by 744,000 barrels per day compared to October, to 28.83 million barrels per day, thus the countries of the organization fulfilled the oil agreement by 174%, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) OPEC oil production in November decreased by 744,000 barrels per day compared to October, to 28.83 million barrels per day, thus the countries of the organization fulfilled the oil agreement by 174%, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 28.83 mb/d in November 2022, lower by 744 tb/d m-o-m.

Crude oil output increased mainly in Nigeria and Angola, while production in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Iraq declined," the report said.

Ten out of thirteen OPEC countries have obligations to limit production under the OPEC+ deal, and were supposed to reduce oil production by 1.273 million barrels per day from the level of August, however the total production reduction in November was 2.211 million barrels, which means the oil output cut deal was fulfilled only by 174%.