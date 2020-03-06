OPEC+ Has No Plan 'B' After Failure to Agree on Additional OIl Cuts - Omani Delegate

OPEC+ does not have "Plan B" after the failure of the Friday talks in Vienna on additional cuts under the oil output reduction deal, Oman delegate Ali Riyami told reporters

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) OPEC+ does not have "Plan B" after the failure of the Friday talks in Vienna on additional cuts under the oil output reduction deal, Oman delegate Ali Riyami told reporters.

"There is no deal. And there is no 'Plan B,'" Riyami said following the OPEC+ emergency meeting on current market situation amid novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide.