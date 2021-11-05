OPEC+ Has Power to Act on Oil Supply to Ensure Global Recovery Not Impaired - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The expanded Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) group has the capacity and power to increase oil supply and keep gas prices lower during the economic recovery following the pandemic, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"OPEC+ is a collection of countries that set supply levels themselves. They have the capacity and the power now to act and make sure this critical moment of global recovery is not impaired," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing at the White House.