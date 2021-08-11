UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Have Not Yet Discussed US' Call To Increase Oil Output - Source

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

OPEC+ Have Not Yet Discussed US' Call to Increase Oil Output - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The OPEC+ have not yet discussed Washington's plan to call on the alliance of oil exporting counties to increase output but consultations on the issue are not ruled out, a source from one of the delegations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"There have been no discussions between the members of the alliance on this issue yet.

They [discussions] are constantly conducted on various issues informally when unforeseen events in the oil market occur," the source said, adding that consultations on Washington's call to increase output are not ruled out.

The source also called against making quick conclusions on how the United States' proposal will affect the oil market as "decision is not made yet."

