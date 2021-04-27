UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Heads Of Delegations, Monitoring Committee To Hold Talks On Tuesday - Source

Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

OPEC+ Heads of Delegations, Monitoring Committee to Hold Talks on Tuesday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) All the heads of delegations of the OPEC+ alliance will hold a meeting later on Tuesday, as well as the ministerial monitoring committee, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.

"All the OPEC+ sessions were rescheduled for today," the source said.

Both online meetings were originally planned for Wednesday.

