OPEC+ Heads Of Delegations, Monitoring Committee To Hold Talks On Tuesday - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) All the heads of delegations of the OPEC+ alliance will hold a meeting later on Tuesday, as well as the ministerial monitoring committee, a source in a delegation told Sputnik.
"All the OPEC+ sessions were rescheduled for today," the source said.
Both online meetings were originally planned for Wednesday.