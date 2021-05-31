OPEC hopes that Iran's future increase in oil production will be transparent and orderly, thus keeping the market stable, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday

"We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion, thereby maintaining the relative stability that we have worked hard to achieve since April of last year," Barkindo said, as quoted by OPEC.