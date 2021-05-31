UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Hopes Iran's Future Increase In Oil Production To Be Transparent, Orderly

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:39 PM

OPEC Hopes Iran's Future Increase in Oil Production to Be Transparent, Orderly

OPEC hopes that Iran's future increase in oil production will be transparent and orderly, thus keeping the market stable, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) OPEC hopes that Iran's future increase in oil production will be transparent and orderly, thus keeping the market stable, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday.

"We anticipate that the expected return of Iranian production and exports to the global market will occur in an orderly and transparent fashion, thereby maintaining the relative stability that we have worked hard to achieve since April of last year," Barkindo said, as quoted by OPEC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Iran Oil April Market

Recent Stories

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Siddiqui's appeal t ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Eyes Bigger Space Role After US Lifts ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Airways Starts Trials of COVID-19 Digital Pa ..

2 minutes ago

South Korea Has No Plans to Ban AstraZeneca, Janss ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Saudi nuclear regulators share nuclear expert ..

41 minutes ago

Food Basket counters to be set up in Rawalpindi di ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.