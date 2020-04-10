UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Hopes To Persuade Mexico Of Returning To Oil Output Cut Deal On Friday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

OPEC+ Hopes to Persuade Mexico of Returning to Oil Output Cut Deal on Friday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) OPEC+ countries hope to persuade Mexico of returning to a possible oil output cut deal on Friday, including via the talks of energy ministers of the G20 nations, a source in one of the delegations to the OPEC+ negotiations told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, two sources told Sputnik that Mexico had left the talks, which, however, were still underway.

"Tomorrow [on Friday], there will be continuation [of talks], probably via G20, to persuade Mexico [of returning to the deal]," the source said, adding that Mexico had not promised to discuss the issue again.

