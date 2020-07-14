OPEC Improved Oil Cuts Compliance to 112% in June - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The compliance of OPEC members with the OPEC+ oil curtailment agreement improved this June and amounted to 112 percent, while their output has been slashed by 1.89 million barrels a day compared with May, the figures in a fresh OPEC report indicated on Tuesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 22.27 mb/d in June 2020, lower by 1.89 mb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output decreased mainly in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Venezuela, UAE, and Kuwait, while production increased primarily in Equatorial Guinea and Libya.

In June, additional voluntary production adjustments by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait were noted," the report read.

At the same time, oil production in non-OPEC countries in June fell by 1.06 mbd month-on-month and averaged 64 mbd, according to the report.

"As a result, preliminary data indicates that global oil supply decreased by 2.95 mb/d m-o-m to average 86.29 mb/d, down by 12.76 mb/d y-o-y," the OPEC noted.