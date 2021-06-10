OPEC Improves Forecast for 2021 Non-OPEC Liquids Growth to 63.73Mln Barrels Daily

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) upgraded its forecast for non-OPEC oil and condensate production in 2021 by 130,000 barrels daily and now expects it to total 63.73 million barrels per day.

"Non-OPEC liquids absolute supply in 2021 has been revised up by 0.13 mb/d to average 63.73 mb/d. It is now forecast to grow by 0.84 mb/d," OPEC said in the monthly oil market report.

OPEC believes Canada, Norway, China and Brazil will be the key drivers of global oil production in 2021.