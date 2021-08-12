OPEC Improves Forecast for 2021 Non-OPEC Oil Production to 64Mln Bpd

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) improved its forecasts for non-OPEC oil and condensate production in 2021 and 2022 and now expects it to total 64 million barrels per day and 66.94 million barrels per day respectively

"Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2021 (including processing gains) was revised up by 0.27 mb/d from the previous assessment. The revisions are mainly due to the incorporation of the latest production adjustment decisions of the non-OPEC countries participating in the DoC [Declaration of Cooperation], which have now been considered, following the successful conclusion of the 19th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 18 July 2021.

Annual growth is now forecast at 1.1 mb/d y-o-y, to reach 64.0 mb/d, but still far from the highest level of non-OPEC supply of 66.9 mb/d in 1Q20 - before the oil market turmoil due to the COVID-19 outbreak," OPEC said in its monthly report, released on Thursday.

The non-OPEC oil supply forecast for 2022 was revised up by 0.84 million barrels daily and is now expected to increase by 2.9 million barrels daily to 66.94 million barrels daily.

According to OPEC estimates, non-OPEC liquids production totaled 62.91 million barrels daily in 2020.