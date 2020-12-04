UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Increase In Oil Production Unlikely To Impact Global Market - Iran's Oil Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

OPEC+ Increase in Oil Production Unlikely to Impact Global Market - Iran's Oil Minister

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The agreed increase in the oil output by OPEC-non-OPEC producers is too minuscule and short-term to impact crude prices on the global market, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the OPEC+ alliance of producers had agreed to increase oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in January.

"Let us see how the market reacts, but I do not think that this decision will have a critical impact on the oil market. I doubt that prices would decrease, because 500,000 barrels per day is not much and is only for a month," Zangeneh said in a video comment released by the Shana industry portal.

