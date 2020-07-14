OPEC+ Increases Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal to 107% in June - Source

The OPEC+ countries fulfilled the oil production cuts deal in June by 107 percent, boosting their compliance compared to 87% in May, a source familiar with the report that will be presented at the talks of the technical monitors told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The OPEC+ countries fulfilled the oil production cuts deal in June by 107 percent, boosting their compliance compared to 87% in May, a source familiar with the report that will be presented at the talks of the technical monitors told Sputnik on Tuesday.

OPEC's compliance with the deal amounted to 112 percent, and non-OPEC countries fulfilled the deal by 99 percent, the source specified.