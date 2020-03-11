UrduPoint.com
OPEC Increases Forecast For Russian Liquid Hydrocarbon Production In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has increased its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia in 2020 to 11.52 million barrels per day, the organization's monthly report published Wednesday said.

"For 2020, Russian liquids supply is expected to grow by 0.08 mb/d y-o-y to average 11.52 mb/d, considering a downward adjustment for 1Q20.

The average over the other three quarters is forecast at 11.55 mb/d," the report read.

In February, OPEC maintained its forecast for liquid hydrocarbon production in Russia in 2020 at 11.48 million barrels per day at nearly the same level as the previous year.

Russia is expected to increase its oil production starting from April as it is no longer bound by the OPEC+ oil production cuts agreement following last week's failed talks on extension of the deal and additional cuts.

