OPEC Increases Forecast for US Oil Production in 2021-2022 - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The OPEC has increased the forecast for oil production in the United States in 2021 and 2022 for the first time since hurricane Ida, according to the organization's report published on Monday.

"The US liquids production growth forecast for 2021 was revised up by 0.09 mb/d and now stands to grow by 0.05 mb/d y-o-y to average 17.66 mb/d," the OPEC said, adding that US liquids production in 2022 "is anticipated to grow by 1.03 mb/d y-o-y to average 18.69 mb/d, revised up by 0.09 mb/d".