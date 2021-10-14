OPEC Increases Oil Output in September by 340,000 Bpd to 27.15 Million Bpd - IEA

The OPEC members increased oil output in September by 340,000 barrels per day when compared to August and reached 27.15 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The OPEC members increased oil output in September by 340,000 barrels per day when compared to August and reached 27.15 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

"Output of crude from the OPEC members rose 340 kb/d in September to 27.

15 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia and Iraq continuing to lead production gains. Driven by Russia, crude flows from the group's non-OPEC countries rose 160 kb/d to 15.01 mb/d. In line with its agreement, the bloc will further ease curbs for October, with cuts versus baseline production at 4.6 mb/d compared to the record 9.7 mb/d when they were first enforced in May 2020," the IEA said in a report.