OPEC Increases Oil Production By 240,000 BpD M-O-M In October - IEA

1 minute ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 02:29 PM

OPEC Increases Oil Production by 240,000 BpD M-O-M in October - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The OPEC increases oil production by 240,000 barrels per day in October when compared to September and the output reached 27.42 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday in a report.

"During October, output of crude from OPEC members increased by 240 kb/d to 27.42 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, which returned to pre-Covid rates, leading the gains," the IEA said.

