OPEC Increases Oil Production by 310,000 BpD in November - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The OPEC has increased oil production by 310,000 barrels per day in November month-on-month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Tuesday, adding that the organization's production reached 27.

75 million barrels per day.

"Production of crude from OPEC members increased by 310 kb/d during November to 27.75 mb/d, with Saudi Arabia and Iraq leading the gains. Flows of crude from the alliance's non-OPEC countries rose 90 kb/d to 15.53 mb/d, with Russia pumping slightly more for the month," the IEA said.