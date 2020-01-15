OPEC Increases OPEC+ Deal Overcompliance to 54% in December - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The OPEC decreased its oil production to 29.44 million barrels per day in December, at the same time increasing its compliance with the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal to 54 percent from November's 46 percent, mostly thanks to Saudi Arabia, OPEC said on Wednesday.

"According to secondary sources, total OPEC-14 preliminary crude oil production averaged 29.44 mb/d in December, lower by 161 tb/d m-o-m. Crude oil output increased mainly in Angola, while production decreased in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE," OPEC said in its monthly report.