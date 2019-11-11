OPEC Interested in Brazil Joining Organization - Secretary General

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would like Brazil to join its ranks, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Monday, adding that Brazil will take part in the OPEC+ ministerial meeting in December

"We will welcome Brazil to join OPEC, it's long overdue, I think they should have been part of the OPEC long time ago ... We look forward to receiving them in December, they will be part of the OPEC-non-OPEC ministerial meeting on December 6," Barkindo said at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition & Conference.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in late October that he would like his country to join OPEC, noting that Brazil had the necessary potential, given its significant oil reserves.