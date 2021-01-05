OPEC+ JMMC to Meet Next on February 3, Ministerial Slated for March - Source

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet next time on February 3, while all ministers will gather in the first week of March, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet next time on February 3, while all ministers will gather in the first week of March, a source in a national delegation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the monitoring committee will take place on February 3, while a ministerial meeting of all OPEC+ countries is slated for the first week of March," the source said.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Energy Ministry said that the OPEC+ alliance had reached a consensus on oil output for February and March, agreeing that only Russia and Kazakhstan would boost their production through March.