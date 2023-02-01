OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Meet Remotely on Wednesday

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ alliance will hold a meeting via video conference on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ alliance will hold a meeting via video conference on Wednesday.

If consensus is reached, the JMMC may make a recommendation on a further oil production plan and, if necessary, convene a general alliance meeting.

The JMMC is reportedly likely to recommend that oil production levels remain unchanged amid a temporary recovery in global demand and uncertainty around sanctions against Russia.

The committee includes eight out of the 23 members of OPEC+, namely Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Venezuela and Kazakhstan.

The OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee meeting, scheduled for January 31, has been canceled, reportedly due to the absence of relevant issues to discuss.