OPEC+ June 4 Meeting In Doubt Over Problems With 'Quota Cheating' - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 03:58 PM

The OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for Thursday, may be canceled due to problems with quota violations, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for Thursday, may be canceled due to problems with quota violations, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting is in doubt over "oil-quota cheating," and Russia and Saudi Arabia keep pressing other participants of the production cuts deal to comply with the obligations.

