OPEC Keeps 2022 World Oil Demand Growth Forecast Unchanged at 2.5Mln Bpd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) OPEC has kept its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 unchanged at 2.5 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"The world oil demand forecast for 2022 remains unchanged at 2.5 mb/d," the report read.

The forecast on the oil demand growth in 2023 also remained unchanged at 2.2� million barrels per day, the report added.