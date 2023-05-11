OPEC Keeps 2023 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast at 2.3Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) OPEC keeps its forecast for the global oil demand growth in 2023 unchanged, expects the demand to increase by 2.3 million barrels per day to 101.9 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Thursday.

"For 2023, the forecast for world oil demand growth remains broadly unchanged at 2.3 mb/d, with the OECD projected to grow by almost 0.1 mb/d and the non-OECD expected to grow by about 2.3 mb/d," the report said, ading that total world oil demand is expected to reach 101.9 million barrels per day this year.