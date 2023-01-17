OPEC Keeps Forecast for 2022, 2023 Oil Output Growth Outside Organization Unchanged

OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production growth for 2022-2023 outside the organization unchanged at the level of 1.9 million barrels per day and 1.5 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC has kept its forecast for oil production growth for 2022-2023 outside the organization unchanged at the level of 1.9 million barrels per day and 1.5 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply is estimated to expand by 1.9 mb/d in 2022, unchanged from last month's assessment. Upward adjustments to liquids production in Russia and OECD Americas were largely offset by downward revisions to OECD Europe and OECD Asia Pacific ... For 2023, non-OPEC liquids production growth remains unchanged from last month's assessment at 1.5 mb/d," the report read.