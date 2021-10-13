(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its forecasts for Russia's oil and condensate production unchanged and expects it to total 10.78 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 and 11.78 million bpd in 2022.

"Annual liquids production in 2021 is forecast to increase by 0.19 mb/d y-o-y to average 10.78 mb/d, unchanged m-o-m ... For 2022, Russian liquids output is expected to increase by 1.0 mb/d to average 11.78 mb/d," OPEC said in its monthly oil market report.

According to OPEC, Russia's liquids production totaled 10.98 million bpd in September, a 0.29 million bpd increase month-on-month.