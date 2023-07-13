MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) OPEC has maintained its forecast for Russia's oil and condensate production in 2023 at the level of 10.28 million barrels per day and still expects it to decline by 750,000 barrels per day, according to the organization's fresh report published on Thursday.

Russian liquids production in Q1 amounted to 10.1 mb/d, in Q2 ” 10.

22mb/d, in Q3 and Q4 ” will grow to 10.35 and 10.46 mb/d, respectively, the report said.

"For 2023, Russian liquids production is forecast to drop by 0.75 mb/d to an average of 10.3 mb/d, unchanged from the previous month's assessment. It is worth noting that the expected contraction takes into account recently announced voluntary production adjustments to the end of 2023," the report read.