OPEC Keeps Forecast for World Oil Demand Growth in 2022, 2023 Unchanged - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) OPEC has kept its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 and 2023 unchanged at the level of 2.5 million barrels per day and 2.2 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its fresh monthly report published on Tuesday.

"The world oil demand forecast for 2022 is unchanged at 2.5 mb/d. Oil demand is adjusted downward in the 3Q22, amid data showing a demand decline in the OECD and China, but non-OECD countries outside of China are revised higher. Similarly, world oil demand growth for 2023 is also unchanged at 2.2 mb/d, with the OECD growing by 0.3 mb/d and non-OECD at 1.9 mb/d," the report read.