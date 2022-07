MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) OPEC has kept its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 unchanged and still expects it to reach 3.4 million barrels per day, according to a new report published on Tuesday.

"World oil demand growth in 2022 remains unchanged from the previous month's assessment at 3.4 mb/d," the report read.