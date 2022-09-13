OPEC Keeps Forecast on 2022 World Oil Demand Growth Unchanged at 3.1Mln Bpd - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) OPEC has kept its forecast on the world oil demand growth in 2022 unchanged and expects it to stand at 3.1 million barrels per day, according to its fresh report published on Tuesday.

"World oil demand growth in 2022 remained unchanged from the previous month's assessment at a healthy level of 3.

1 mb/d ... For 2023, the forecast for world oil demand growth also remained unchanged from the previous month's assessment to 2.7 mb/d," the report read.