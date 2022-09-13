OPEC Keeps Forecasts for 2022-2023 Oil Output Outside Organization Unchanged - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) OPEC has kept its forecasts for oil production for 2022-2023 outside the organization unchanged and expects them to sand at 65.8 million barrels per day and 67.5 million barrels per day, respectively, according to its report published on Tuesday.

"Non-OPEC liquids supply growth in 2022 (including processing gains) is forecast at 2.1 mb/d for an average of 65.8 mb/d, which is broadly unchanged from the previous assessment," the report read, adding that the production growth in 2023 "also remained broadly unchanged and is expected to rise by 1.7 mb/d to average 67.5 mb/d."