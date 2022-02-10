OPEC Keeps Non-Member Oil Production Forecast at 3.02Mln Barrels Per Day in 2022 - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its assessment of non-member oil production in 2022 unchanged at 3.02 million barrels per day, according to the organization's report released on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its assessment of non-member oil production in 2022 unchanged at 3.02 million barrels per day, according to the organization's report released on Thursday.

"The non-OPEC supply growth forecast for 2022 remained unchanged from the previous month's assessment to average 3.02 mb/d," the report read.