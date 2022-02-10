OPEC Keeps Non-Member Oil Production Forecast at 3.02Mln Barrels Per Day in 2022 - Report

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 06:44 PM
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has kept its assessment of non-member oil production in 2022 unchanged at 3.02 million barrels per day, according to the organization's report released on Thursday
"The non-OPEC supply growth forecast for 2022 remained unchanged from the previous month's assessment to average 3.02 mb/d," the report read.