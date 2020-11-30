UrduPoint.com
OPEC Leaning Toward Extending Current Oil Output Parameters By 3 Months - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) A consensus to extend the oil output cuts by another three months is forming within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

However, some countries want to extend compensation cuts as well, which were meant to balance out earlier overproduction.

