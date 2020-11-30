OPEC Leaning Toward Extending Current Oil Output Parameters by 3 Months - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A consensus to extend the oil output cuts by another three months is forming within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik

However, some countries want to extend compensation cuts as well, which were meant to balance out earlier overproduction.