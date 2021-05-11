UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Expects Increase Of 6 Mln Barrels Per Day

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Expects Increase of 6 Mln Barrels Per Day

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says expectations for oil demand this year remain unchanged and will average 96.5 million barrels per day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says expectations for oil demand this year remain unchanged and will average 96.5 million barrels per day.

"For 2021, world oil demand is expected to increase by 6.0 mb/d, unchanged from last month's estimate, to average 96.5 mb/d.

Slower-than-anticipated demand in OECD Americas during the 1Q21 combined with the resurgence in COVID-19 infection cases in India and Brazil caused the 1H21 oil demand data to be downwardly revised," OPEC said in its monthly report.

According to the report, released on Tuesday, the second half of 2021 will see oil demand improvements as coronavirus vaccination programs are expected to accelerate.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India World Oil Brazil From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sydney Sweeney burst into tears after online troll ..

18 seconds ago

Russia's Liquids Production Expected to Grow to 10 ..

1 minute ago

OPEC Downgrades US Oil Production Forecast, Expect ..

1 minute ago

OPEC's Compliance With Oil Production Cuts Deal To ..

1 minute ago

Flag March held to implement Covid-19 SOPs

4 minutes ago

Russian Finance Ministry To Propose Amending Taxat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.