OPEC Leaves 2021 Oil Demand Forecast Unchanged, Expects Increase of 6 Mln Barrels Per Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says expectations for oil demand this year remain unchanged and will average 96.5 million barrels per day.

"For 2021, world oil demand is expected to increase by 6.0 mb/d, unchanged from last month's estimate, to average 96.5 mb/d.

Slower-than-anticipated demand in OECD Americas during the 1Q21 combined with the resurgence in COVID-19 infection cases in India and Brazil caused the 1H21 oil demand data to be downwardly revised," OPEC said in its monthly report.

According to the report, released on Tuesday, the second half of 2021 will see oil demand improvements as coronavirus vaccination programs are expected to accelerate.