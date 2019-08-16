OPEC Lowers Estimate for 2019 Oil Supply Growth in US to 1.31Mln Barrels Daily

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered its estimate for oil supply growth in the United States in 2019 by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.31 million barrels daily, according to the August report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) lowered its estimate for oil supply growth in the United States in 2019 by 60,000 barrels per day to 1.31 million barrels daily, according to the August report.

At the same time, OPEC increased the forecast for 2020 by 30,000 barrels daily to 1.24 million barrels per day.